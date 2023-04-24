Hall High School inducts 12 National Honor Society members

The Hall High School National Honor Society conducted its induction ceremony Wednesday.

The National Honor Society is a prestigious club. National Honor Society members must be outstanding in service, leadership, character and scholarship. A candidate must have a cumulative, weighted grade point average of 4.0 or higher on a 5.0 scale. Potential candidates fill out activity sheets and then a group of teachers, who are selected on a rotating basis, score the applicants based on service, leadership and character.

Twelve students were inducted this year. New members include Kendra Brandner, Robert Cavanah, Taylor Coutts, Takoda Dhesse, Julian Flores, Angela Garcia-Guerrero, Gianni Guerrini, Evey Meyer, Katrina Moats, Haylie Pellegrini, Terrance Smith and Cecilia Verucchi.

Current NHS members are Sarah Beier, Collin Brown, Isabella Cacciatori, Jennifer Casford, Liliana Heredia, Clara Jablonski, Jayden Jones, Abigail Kaszynski, Kyler Lapp, Grant Plym, Shechinah Ridley and Hope Whightsil.

All National Honor Society members and families were honored at a reception held immediately after the ceremony in the gym lobby. The Hall High School NHS advisor is Cody Miller.