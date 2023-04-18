Utica four corners moves from 4-way stop to roundabout April 19

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the intersection of Route 178 and U.S. 6 in Utica will convert from a four-way stop to a temporary roundabout on Wednesday, April 19, weather permitting.

The conversion is necessary as work shifts to constructing the center of the roundabout, IDOT said.

All lanes will remain open but will yield to traffic prior to entering the roundabout, which will be wider and use temporary pavement. Additional signage and message boards will help direct traffic around the roundabout. Flaggers will be present while work is taking place during the $2.4 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by mid-June.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.