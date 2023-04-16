Sullivan’s Foods in Mendota, Princeton acquired by Minnesota group

Coborn’s Inc. of St. Cloud, Minnesota is acquiring Sullivan’s Foods, according to WJON radio in St. Cloud.

Sullivan’s Foods has 11 grocery stores, including locations in Princeton and Mendota, among other holdings. All 800 employees will be hired by Coborn’s and make the transition. Coborn’s said the locations still will operate under the Sullivan’s Foods name going forward, according to the report.

The purchase is expected to close in May, reported WJON radio. The transaction will push Coborn’s portfolio to 77 locations.

Sullivan’s Foods started in 1967. John Sullivan took a part-time job as a meat cutter while serving in the U.S. Army and then bought his own store when he moved to Savanna, Illinois with his wife June. The company has since expanded to the central and northern parts of Illinois.

The acquisition was announced late Friday afternoon.

