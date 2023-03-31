Illinois Valley schools dismiss early with threat of severe weather - UPDATED

As a line of severe storms is forecast to bear down on central and northern Illinois, Bureau and Putnam counties were officially placed on a tornado watch through 8 p.m.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the forecast was updated to indicate two storms taking aim at the Illinois Valley area. The anticipated one-two punch includes heavy storm system set to arrive 3-4 p.m. followed by another, potentially strong system, from 6-8 p.m.

Numerous schools across the Illinois Valley either canceled sporting events and/or announced early dismissals ahead of a severe weather alert that has been moved up. Though earlier forecasts had called for a two-hour window of powerful storms Friday evening, the forecast now calls for an extended window of storms beginning at 2 p.m. through 9 p.m., with storms most likely (80% chance) at about 5 p.m. when extra-curricular activities were set to take place.

Hall High School has postponed Friday’s performance of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” Local worshippers were advised to check with their churches on the status of Friday Lenten observances. Peru Catholic Parishes announced Stations of the Cross, previously scheduled at St. Valentine Church, would be canceled.

Early dismissals

Dalzell 1 p.m.

Deer Park 2 p.m.

Holy Cross, Mendota 12:45 p.m.

Holy Family, Oglesby 2 p.m.

Ladd 1 p.m.

Mendota 12:45 p.m.

St. Bede Academy 1:20 p.m.

La Moille 12:45 p.m.

L-P High School 12:20 p.m.

Marquette High School 1 p.m.

Marseilles 2 p.m.

Oglesby Elementary 2 p.m.

Putnam County 1 p.m.

Spring Valley JFK and Hall High School 2 p.m.

Ottawa Elementary 2:20 p.m.

Ottawa High School 12:40 p.m.

Peru Catholic 1:30 p.m.

Princeton High School 12:45 p.m.

Princeton Elementary 1 p.m.

Streator Elementary 2:20 p.m.

Trinity Catholic Academy 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.