Work on Utica roundabout resumes Monday

Construction the roundabout at Route 178 and U.S. 6 in Utica resumes Monday, weather permitting, and should be finished by mid-June.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the resumption of work Friday and said all lanes will remain open, controlled by a four-way stop.

The $2.4 million project slid about two months schedule thanks to labor strife and a shortage of construction materials. IDOT construction engineer Nate Sell said Friday the roundabout will be operational by late spring, with final touches such as landscaping and lighting to follow.

We’re happy to hear it will be utilized by spring and finished by June. — Utica Mayor David Stewart

When completed, the roundabout should reduce backups into Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks, which last year drew a combined 3 million visitors.

“The village is happy to see progress continuing on the roundabout and we’re happy to hear it will be utilized by spring and finished by June,” Utica Mayor David Stewart said. “IDOT has been very helpful to work with, as have the engineering company and contractor.”

IDOT warned motorists to expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Utica police, meanwhile, will keep a sharp eye on the construction zone to make sure motorists abide by speed limits, obey the traffic controls and keep workers safe.