Oglesby mayor’s forum stays (mostly) civil

The three-man race for Oglesby mayor took a mostly friendly tone Wednesday during a candidate’s forum at the Oglesby Public Library.

Jason Curran, however, came out swinging at his two opponents for mayor, mentioning neither by name, saying he was unfairly blamed for utility rate increases that were forced upon him by an infrastructure system “neglected” for years.

“I’ve heard from numerous residents that one of these gentlemen to my right (indicating challenger Jim Cullinan) has been telling residents we didn’t have to raise the water rates,” Curran said. “Here’s the really interesting thing: Across five meetings ... he didn’t have a single comment over the topic. Not one. Check the minutes: He offered no comment, no suggestion, no alternative at a single meeting.

“However, now, three years later and one month before an election is when he decides to speak up on it?”

Jason Curran Jason Curran asks voters to make him the next mayor of Oglesby. (Tom Collins)

As for fellow challenger Don Finley, Curran said the former mayor point-blank admitted knowing “that the water and sewer rates weren’t adequate enough to even maintain the current infrastructure.”

Curran pledged to continue seeking rate relief and to hold property taxes in check but also insisted he inherited problems that demanded costly action.

“If the rates issue would have been properly addressed, say, 10 to 14 years ago, they would never have needed to be increased as much as they are today,” he said.

Neither of the challengers answered Curran’s critiques, at least not in front of the microphone. Instead, Finley and Cullinan focused on objectives if elected.

Finley, who served 8 1/2 years as mayor (defeated in 2019), seeks to return to office citing the businesses added under his watch (Love’s, GTI and medical clinics) and how he squared the city’s books.

Don Finley Don Finley discusses his bid to return to the Oglesby mayor's office. (Tom Collins)

“When I became mayor in 2010, the city’s general fund was operating in the red and bills weren’t being paid,” Finley said. “When I left, bills were paid and the city had a savings account for future projects.”

Finley further pledged to work with building owners to rejuvenate the city’s increasingly blighted west end, boosting tourism at the expanded parks and to lend his voice to the reopening of St. Margaret’s Health-Peru and/or restoring halted services.

Cullinan likewise turned a deaf ear to Curran’s allegation – “I’m not here to trash talk anybody” – and pledged upgrades to the city’s electrical infrastructure to eliminate power outages.

Cullinan also pledged to freeze utility rates to attract businesses into downtown and along the interstates. He also pledged to increase public events at the parks and install bike trails “as a way for people to enjoy our beautiful city.”

Jim Cullinan Commissioner Jim Cullinan discusses his platform for mayor. (Tom Collins)

Cullinan threw in a humorous dig at those who kicked him off the 2019 ballot (he won as a write-in): “This election, you can simply check my ballot box because I will not be a write-in.”

Oglesby commissioner candidates (from left) Terry Eutis, Gregory "Mac" McDermott, Antonio "Tony" Stefanelli, Thomas Argubright and Richard Baldridge attend the mayoral and commissioner candidate forum on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Oglesby Public Library. Voters will be tasked with selecting four of them in the April election. (Scott Anderson)

There were fewer barbed exchanges among the five suitors for the four commissioner seats, though incumbent Tom Argubright said his proposal to boost the city’s voltage to improve efficiency and save money was disregarded.

“I never really got traction the last four years,” he said.

Beyond that, Argubright trumpeted his financial background and pledged to build up reserves to pay for city projects rather than to take out bonds or incur any kind of debt.

In a similar vein, incumbent Terry Eutis and newcomer Tony Stefanelli cited their experience as first-responders – both were career firefighters – to boost public safety.

Eutis pledged to work toward “stable electricity,” upgrade the wastewater treatment plant and press to reopen the Peru hospital. Stefanelli now works in building inspections and risk management and pledged to parlay those skills in attracting new businesses.

Rich Bladridge has construction and business experience he would like to apply to economic development while also seeking grants to boost Oglesby while alleviating the tax burden.

An emotional Gregory “Mac” McDermott – “I’m one of you. We’re all neighbors in Oglesby” – also pledged to lobby for reopening the hospital and to properly equip first-responders.