Peru council approves $33,000 raise for engineer

Peru’s Director of Engineering and Zoning Eric Carls was approved for a pay increase on Monday, bumping up his compensation to $165,000 annually.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said Carls was approved for a raise because of the variety of work he does for the city, some of which goes above and beyond his current job description.

“Eric does more than just engineering, he’s a big part of our economic development, he’s got his fingerprints on a lot of different things,” Kolowski said. “I know his title is engineering director, but he does wear a lot more hats than just that.”

Carls said he’s been a leader and support figure in electric department, public works department and in economic development. He was a key figure in completing many projects bringing jobs and revenue into Peru, including the GAF manufacturing plant.

“Given how my role has morphed in the city over the past nine years and the opportunities available to me in the private sector, I wanted to have an open conversation with the city,” Carls said. “Both the City Council and mayor felt what I’ve been doing for the city is valuable in my role and provided a compensation package they deemed fair.”

With the wage increase, Carls will become one of the highest paid city officials in the Illinois Valley. Ottawa’s Engineer and Public Works Director makes $150,000 along with Peru’s Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert. Streator’s Engineer Jeremy Palm makes $127,600 and La Salle’s Engineer Brian Brown makes $115,000.

Despite having job opportunities elsewhere, Carls said he wants to stay at the city of Peru because he enjoys his work in the city. He said the pay increase was a way to seek compensation for tasks that go above and beyond his current job description, such as his role in economic development.

Carls was born and raised in the Illinois Valley and returned to Peru after spending a few years elsewhere in consulting. He said he returned because he wanted to make a difference in the community where he grew up and now wants to remain a long term employee of the city.

“Long term, I want to make an impact in the community and be a leader in the community, do good things in my hometown, raise my kids here and make a difference.” Carls said.