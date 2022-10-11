Peru council hires full-time attorney with supermajority vote to override mayor’s veto

After an initial vote of approval was rejected by a mayoral veto, the Peru City Council voted 6-2 in a final decision Monday to hire current Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert as a full-time city employee.

The decision to hire Schweickert as a full-time attorney has been a conversation spanning the last two months, and in the public eye for the past six weeks. The mayor and some aldermen disagreed on whether hiring Schweickert full-time would end up costing or saving the city money.

On Sept. 12, the Council voted 7-1 to approve Schweickert’s position and Mayor Ken Kolowski vetoed the decision. Kolowski presented his veto statement at the following meeting Sept. 27 and on Monday the council had the opportunity to override his veto and did so with a 6-2 super majority.

Alderman Bob Tieman voted in support of hiring Schweickert and said at the Sept. 27 meeting there’s potential value in Schweickert because he could take on economic development duties for the city as a full-time employee.

Alderman Jim Lukosus also voted yes in both votes, saying Sept. 27 the cost savings also come into play when considering the amount of work that needs to be done rewriting ordinances in addition to legal counsel, noting hiring Schweickert full-time would reduce long-term costs of those jobs.

Kolowski vetoed the intitial vote, citing hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional salary, benefit costs and other fees, an already struggling city payroll and a lack of negotiation by the city on the employee agreement. Kolowski specifically mentioned the 20-week severance package listed in Schweickert’s agreement, estimated to be $60,000, which is a special condition inconsistent with other departments at the city.

The only dissent in the first vote was Alderman Aaron Buffo. He was joined by Alderman Jason Edgcomb in the second vote.

“I’ve made my objections known, they have not changed,” Buffo said on Monday. His main objection is the 20-week, $60,000 severance package included in Schweickert’s employee agreement. He also said the city didn’t accept other applicants.

Another objection Buffo had is Schweickert’s proposal was considered three years ago and the aldermen voted against taking him on full-time. Buffo asked the aldermen what changed and many said they can vouch for his character and ability more than they could in the past, which Buffo said was not enough for him to vote yes.

Edgcomb was the only alderman to change his vote, saying he doesn’t doubt Schweickert’s ability but ultimately respects the mayor’s veto.

“Mr. Schweickert can do the job, I think he does it very well,” Edgcomb said. “But I don’t see how we can force (Schweickert) as an employee onto the mayor if that’s not what the mayor wishes.”

The employment agreement between Schweickert and the city says he would be hired full-time and give up his private practice in exchange for a $150,000 salary, along with benefits, paid vacation and a 20-week severance package. The city also will cover bar and other professional association dues, malpractice insurance, office supplies, a computer, legal software, among other costs.

“I never challenged his talents or abilities,” Kolowski said on Monday. “What really won tonight is democracy. This isn’t one person making a decision, and we’re supposed to disagree in a healthy government. He was great for the city, he is great for the city and he’ll be even greater for the city.”