Peru City Clerk Dave Bartley has announced that the City Clerk’s Office and City Departments will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.

There will be no garbage pick-up on Monday, Dec. 26. Pickup will be one day late all week.

City Clerk’s Office and City Departments will also be closed on Monday, January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.

There will be no garbage/recycling pick-up on Monday, January 2. Pickup will be one day late all week.