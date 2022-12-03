IVCC to host computer numerical control courses in spring

Students have an opportunity to start a career in the high-demand, high-pay Computer Numerical Control industry this spring at Illinois Valley Community College.

Wednesday night manufacturing courses beginning Jan. 11 include Fundamentals of CNC Operation (CNC 1200), CNC Milling Machine Operation (CNC 1202) and CNC Turning Center Operations I (CNC 1204) and II (CNC 1206).

Computer Numerical Control instructor Scott Fox (left) discusses basic part layout with a pair of students this fall. (Jen Heredia)

The courses lead to work as a CNC operator and entry-level programming, process and manufacturing engineering positions.

Manufacturers across the district are looking for CNC operators, said instructor Scott Fox. Fox has more than 20 years’ experience in industry as a machine operator and set-up and tooling technician. He also has programming, trouble-shooting and engineering experience.

“There is a major shortage of operators and skill sets,” Fox said, adding, “The company I work for is down 4-5 operators.”

Enroll today in admissions (CTC101) or call 815-224-0447. For CNC course and career information, call Dean of Workforce Development Shane Lange at 815-224-0219.