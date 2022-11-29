Mendota head-on collision results in 5 injuries

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle, head-on crash reported 6:51 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 13th Avenue and U.S. 52, Mendota police said in an updated press release issued Tuesday.
Charges are pending, but Mendota police identified the at-fault driver as Gary A. Ten Hoven, 62, of Romeoville. He and his front seat passenger, 56-year-old Denise Ten Hoven, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to OSF St. Paul Medical Center, Mendota. Police said Gary was later transferred to Javon-Bea Hospital-Rockton (formerly Rockford Memorial Hospital) but the hospital said it had no information on a patient with that name.
The second driver was injured, as were his two passengers. Michael P. Stumreiter, 44, of Paw Paw, also was taken to OSF St. Paul though his front-seat passenger, 42-year-old Sheri M. Stumreiter, was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Complete condition reports are pending. Additionally, a female juvenile seated in the back seat of the Stumreiter vehicle was treated and released, police said.
“It should be noted enforcement action is pending until the conclusion of the investigation,” police said.
Mendota, Troy Grove and Sublette fire departments all responded.