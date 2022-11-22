Leaf vac services in Peru suspended

The leaf vacuum service in Peru is suspended as of Monday morning.

Both units used to pick up leaves are experiencing mechanical issues. Residents are recommended to utilize lawn bag pickup through Republic Services. The last pickup day is Monday, Nov. 28.

One leaf vac unit is awaiting parts and will not be back in service this season. The status on the other is unclear and the city won’t have more information until a later time.

The city did not say whether the second unit will be operational by the end of the season. However, if the second unit is able to be repaired quickly, the city will complete Tuesday’s route as scheduled.