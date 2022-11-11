Oglesby Veterans Day service honors all who have served

Music, a wreath ceremony and a gun salute were just some of the ways veterans were honored for their service on Friday afternoon at Memorial Park in Oglesby.

The Oglesby American Legion Post 237 conducted a special Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who have served. The service featured “The Pledge of Allegiance,” “The Star Spangled Banner,” prayer, a special music medley, flag and wreath ceremony, along with a gun salute.

Veterans of the U.S Marines conduct a gun salute Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Memorial Park in Oglesby to honor those who have lost their lives in service to the country. (Olivia Doak)

People from the community gathered to attend the service, including multiple classes from Holy Family School, a Catholic elementary school adjacent to Memorial Park.

Charles Trovero, commander of the American Legion Post 237, said he attended to honor those who have served the country now and throughout history and to honor those who are still serving in some capacity.

“This country would not be as free as we are now without those who have served giving their lives in support of what we believe in,” Trovero said.

Veterans at Oglesby's Memorial Park honor all who have served defending the country with a presentation of flags on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Olivia Doak)

Trovero’s family has a history of military service. Both Trovero and his brother joined the service, following in their father’s footsteps, who served in World War II. Trovero’s brother died two years ago, and today was spent honoring his brother, his father and all those who serve.

“When I was coming in, we had a draft,” Trovero said. “We don’t have that anymore, but there’s still people that believe in this country enough to sacrifice their lives and be there for us so we can do what we’re doing today.”