St. Bede to host placement tests Nov. 12

St. Bede Academy in Peru will host eighth grade placement exams starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The test will measure student abilities in a variety of subjects in order to ensure they are placed in classes best suited for their strengths.

The test will be administered at St. Bede Academy, until about 11 a.m. Students only need to bring pencils, a calculator and $10 to cover the cost of the exam.

All eighth graders are welcome. To sign up or for more information, call Jon at St. Bede at 815-250-0279.