St. Bede names Brady, Morgan winners of good citizenship awards

The faculty and students of St. Bede Academy in Peru have selected seniors Ryan Brady and Morgan Nawa as the 2022-23 winners of the DAR (Daughters of American Revolution) and the SAR (Sons of American Revolution) Good Citizenship awards.

Ryan Brady (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Brady is the daughter of Tom and Kerri Brady, of La Salle, and a graduate of Dimmick Consolidated School District 175. He was selected for the DAR award based on his ability to show courtesy to others, loyalty, truthfulness and self-control; with the ability to assume responsibility. The DAR award is sponsored by the Princeton-Illinois Chapter NSDAR and presented annually to an outstanding senior based on dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Brady has been a two-sport athlete all four years at the academy. He is the recipient of the Mr. Hardnose football award, named second team all-conference in the TRAC and is a team captain. Brady has not only achieved success in athletics, as his name is recurring on the honor roll. Brady serves as the Student Government Treasurer, a St. Bede ambassador, an Eucharistic Minister and was the winner of the HOBY Award his Sophomore year. He has spent the last four years volunteering on campus at the academy and with the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive. Brady plans to attend Illinois Valley Community College for two years then transfer to a university and graduate with an engineering degree.

Morgan Nawa (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Nawa is the daughter of Darren and Julee Nawa, of Peru, and a graduate of Trinity Catholic Academy. She was selected for the SAR award based on her ability to display a cooperative spirit, politeness, sincerity, respect for others and academic excellence. The SAR award is sponsored by the Captain Zeally Moss Chapter for Bureau County and is presented annually to an exceptional senior based on dependability, leadership, service to their school and community, evidence of personal values and patriotism.

Nawa has been an involved in basketball and volleyball throughout high school and a four-year member of the girls’ tennis team. She is a honor roll student who was named the girls’ tennis team MVP her junior year. Nawa is also a Saint Bede Ambassador, a Student Government representative and a member of yearbook, tea club and prom committee. She has spent her time volunteering for the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive, at IVAR and at Trinity Catholic Academy. She plans to attend IVCC for two years and go on to a university to pursue a degree in the medical field.