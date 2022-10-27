5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Some more Halloween-themed fun planned over the weekend

There are several Halloween trick-or-treating events throughout the Illinois Valley this weekend. A separate article lists those events.

1 - Listen to some spooky music Sunday in Ottawa. The 17th annual Scary Organ and Piano Concert is scheduled 6 p.m. at the Ottawa Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St. Performances will be performed by students and friends of Anne Badger. The concert is upstairs in the church sanctuary. The event is free, costume friendly, and all ages are welcome. By tradition, the concert begins with the thundering notes of Bach’s Toccata in D minor played on the organ. This year the organ soloist with this piece will be performed by Aaron Noble. The program continues with little and big musical performers playing scary pieces. Go to http://uccottawa.org/ or call 815-433-0771 for more information.

2 - Feel the swing Friday in Streator. Crooner Dave Majestic will be performing at 7 p.m. at the 122 Club (Silver Fox), 122 N. Park St. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5. Tickets can be purchased at the door or Good Morning Good Day Cafe or Grant Street Grocery. They are $25 each and tables can be reserved. The concert is a fundraiser for Jammin at the Clock. Majestic croons classic songs of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Engelbert Humperdinck. Go to Jammin at the Clock’s Facebook page for more information.

3 - Get nostalgic Saturday in Peru. A dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” will be performed from 5 to 7 p.m. at Centennial Park. The event is free and open to anyone, no dance experience is required. Dancers will dress like zombies, do a photo shoot and then perform the mob dance. There are rehearsals 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Stage 212. For more information, go to tscstudios.wordpress.com/thriller

4 - Dance the night away Friday in Princeton. The Moose Lodge, 1339 Euclid Ave., will host a Halloween Dance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The dance will feature the Generic’s Goodies Band and the dining room will be serving from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Costumes are recommended. There will be a $5 cover charge per person for the dance.

Powerhouse Wrestling Xtreme will return to the Northpoint Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, for "Nightmare at Northpoint," featuring professional wrestler Rhyno, of Impact Wrestling.

5 - Take in some wrestling Sunday in Streator. Powerhouse Wrestling Xtreme will host a wrestling event 5 p.m. at the Northpoint Arena, 32 Northpoint Drive. Professional wrestler Rhyno is headlining the “Nightmare at Northpoint” event. Tickets are $25 for the first two rows and $20 for general admission. Children younger than 9 are $5. Tickets are available at Hometown Shoppes at 16 Northpoint Drive.

