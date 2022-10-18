Downtown trick-or-treating, Halloween events in the Illinois Valley

For families looking for Halloween alternatives or just more opportunities to wear costumes and collect treats, a number of communities and organizations will host downtown trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating events prior to communitywide trick-or-treating across the Illinois Valley.

The Hocus Pocus Hags will make the rounds at several Halloween events this season. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Grand Ridge

Trunk or Treat Yo’Self is scheduled 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Farm Ridge Township Hall, 130 Sylvan Ave. Golf carts, tractors and other vehicles are welcome. Participants should prepare for 200 trick-or-treaters. RSVP at 815-257-1488.

Henry

The Henry Area Chamber of Commerce will host a business trick or treat 3:15 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. A costume contest will be at 5 p.m. at the American Legion, 303 Main St. Free hot dogs will be provided.

La Salle

Hometown Halloween is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be a performance at 10:30 a.m. by the Hocus Pocus Hags at the Knights of Columbus parking lot, 209 Gooding St. A parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. from the Knights of Columbus. Costume parade and judging will commence at 11, followed by trick or treating until 1 p.m. Children’s games and snacks will be at the Knights of Columbus parking lot beginning at noon, along with apple barrel rides. If it rains, the parade will be moved to the Grove Center, 1055 Sixth St.

A trunk-or-treat is scheduled 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3194 Route 251.

Ladd

The Ladd Halloween scavenger hunt and trick-or-treat event is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 22. From 3 to 5 p.m., scavenger hunt participants start on Main Street and can trick-or-treat or play games at the businesses. The Moose Lodge, 1528 E. Cleveland St., will have candy and food from 5 to 6 p.m.

Mendota

Mendota’s downtown trick-or-treating event is 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Ottawa

Trunk-or-treat on Court Street is scheduled noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on the 600 block of Court Street. It will feature spooky treats, drinks and games. Costumes are encouraged.

Peru

Halloween in the Park is scheduled 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Washington Park. Activities will include a Peru police K-9 demonstration at 1:45 p.m., a Hocus Pocus Hags performance at 2:30 p.m., fire truck aerial rides, pumpkin painting sponsored by Country Kids, treats from Peru Walmart and treat bags from the city of Peru and State Farm’s Jessica Strauch. Costumes are encouraged. A rain date is set 1 to 3 p.m. the next day.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2000 Luther Drive, will host a trick-or-treat event 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Princeton

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Prairie Arts Council will host a costume contest and parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Children 12 and younger are welcome. Prizes and goodie bags will be given out. Children will parade on the sidewalk from Soldiers and Sailors Park to the Prouty Building.

Serena

A trick-or-treat event is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Serena fire station, 2286 U.S. 52. Games, a haunted maze, pumpkin painting, candy, prizes and fire truck rides are among the activities.

Somonauk

Free hot dogs will be provided 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Ann Street field across from Somonauk Baptist Church during trick-or-treating hours.

Spring Valley

A trunk-or-treat event is scheduled 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the JFK Elementary School parking lot, 999 N. Strong Ave. The Halloween parade will begin at 5:45 p.m. through the Stough Group Complex, with line up starting at 5:30 p.m. at the playground. The Hocus Pocus Hags will perform at 7 p.m. Photos will be available by Jen Heredia.

Fright Fest runs noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the mini park in the 100 and 200 blocks of East St. Paul St. A costume parade starts at noon, followed by a performance from the Hocus Pocus Hags at 1 p.m. Halloween photographs will be made available by Lisa Holocker Photography and music provided by Guys on the Radio: DJ Service. Winners of Fright Fest will be announced at 1:45 p.m. Email growfrightfest@gmail.com for more information or with questions.

Streator

Downtown trick-or-treating is set 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29. The Friends of the Streator Library will be handing out books 9 a.m. to noon.

Trunk-or-treat is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the west parking lot at the YMCA, 710 Oakley Ave. The event is free.

Tonica

A Halloween parade starts 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, across from the post office, 110 S. Oneca St. The parade will move west on Wauponis Street, then south on La Salle Street. A hot dog lunch will be served to participants. Aces & Eights will have a hot chocolate bar and children’s games. The Hocus Pocus Hags will perform on La Salle Street after the parade.