Downtown La Salle pocket park, wedding venue available for development

The land converted into a pocket park and temporary wedding venue at 540 First St. in downtown La Salle is available for development.

The city hopes to find people interested in the land with unique ideas for its development. Mayor Jeff Grove said he’s open to any ideas people may propose, but possibilities could include a retail shop, restaurant or apartments.

The City Council approved Monday publication of a request for proposals on development ideas for the property. The city plans to get the word out through advertisements, social media and local contractors with the hope it will generate interest.

After four weeks, the city will review any proposed plans for the location and have individuals interested in developing the area present their ideas to the council.

“Excitement around a new building can be contagious,” Grove said. “It sometimes rejuvenates people because it’s exciting … I think it would add a lot of aesthetic to downtown if we have something at that location.”

Grove said Gary Hammers of Nick’s on 6 created his business in a similar fashion. Hammers came to the city with a proposal, purchased the land and buildings from the city, tore it down, renovated and created a new and enjoyable space in downtown La Salle.

The property at 540 First St. was formerly known as the Vendome property before it was torn down by the city after it fell into disrepair because of a lack of upkeep by the owners. The city now owns the property and converted it into a pocket park and outdoor wedding venue.

For anyone interested in developing the lot, call City Hall at 815-223-3755 and ask for Curt Bedei, economic development director. Bedei will provide more information and direction on how to submit a proposal.