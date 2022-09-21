Peru council, mayor disagree on whether full-time attorney will bring value to city

There are conflicting views about creating a full-time position for Peru Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert ― and whether the move will save the city money.

After an analysis of past legal bills, the difference in cost in hiring Schweickert full-time versus past legal bills remains variable based on the amount of legal and other services he contributes.

At the last City Council meeting, aldermen voted to hire Schweickert as a full-time city attorney for a $150,000 annual salary. The council approved the item 6-1, but Mayor Ken Kolowski vetoed the decision.

Hiring Schweickert at a fixed rate and having his services full-time, the city could get more value by having him take on more items, but Kolowski said additional expenses beyond Schweickert’s salary will add up to be more costly.

Some aldermen and the mayor disagreed on whether it would save the city money.

The city’s legal expenditures have been variable in the past six years. At this time, Schweickert is paid $220 per hour by the city based on the work he’s asked to do, and the city bills him accordingly.

The past six billing years are as follows, according to city records: $81,434 in 2017, $128,016 in 2018, $147,282 in 2019, $175,687 in 2020 and $149,324 in 2021. As of August of this year, the city has been billed for $178,586 for Schweickert’s services.

Beyond the proposed $150,000 salary, the city anticipates additional expenses. Expenses include a retirement plan, health, dental and life insurance in addition to paid sick leave and vacation, according to Schweickert’s proposed employment agreement.

The agreement said the city also would pay for Schweickert’s business expenses as a lawyer, such as bar and other professional association dues and malpractice insurance, a potential severance package and office supplies including a desk, computer and any necessary legal software.

All those costs are variable.

If Schweickert’s hired full-time, it would be at a fixed rate and he would give up his private practice, allowing him to devote more time and work to the city. Schweickert said in an interview last Monday if he was hired, his job duties also would likely expand past legal counsel and into economic development.

The offer, pitched by Schweickert, would potentially be a pay cut for him because he’d be losing his clients at his private practice. Schweickert said he suggested the idea because he loves the city, the work is rewarding and he wants to be more involved in the city’s progress.

Kolowski said he believes the additional costs of insurance, paid vacation, license fees, among other possible expenses would end up costing the city more money. In an interview last Monday, Kolowski said he doesn’t doubt Schweickert’s abilities or talents, rather it’s a matter of further city spending when he believes the system in place is working.

Kolowski will present his statement for vetoing the council’s decision at its 7 p.m. meeting Monday, Sept. 26, at 1901 Fourth St. The council can reverse the veto with a supermajority vote Monday, Oct. 10