Peru approves $8,000 contribution for Peoria to Chicago railway effort

The Peru City Council passed a resolution Monday to pledge $8,000 to help fund and support the Peoria to Chicago passenger rail service.

The money will be used to help fund a feasibility study to determine where stops would be and the capabilities of a passenger train to operate on previous lines. Participating financially shows the city is interested in the project and could lead to a possible train stop in Peru.

Mayor Ken Kolowski voiced his support of the resolution on Monday night.

“This could be something really positive for the whole Illinois Valley,” Kolowski said.

The passenger rail will provide Amtrak service from Peoria to Chicago with stops most likely in La Salle-Peru, Ottawa, Morris, Utica and Joliet. The service also is expected to complete five round trips daily once it’s completed, which is estimated to be in about a decade.

Each city interested in participating in the study is asked to contribute a per capita dollar amount. Morris, Ottawa and La Salle have each approved resolutions for the project. It’s still undecided which city will have the La Salle-Peru train stop.

Peru officials began the conversation of participating in the study at the last council meeting Sept. 26. Alderman Jim Waldorf said an Amtrak line, whether the stop is in La Salle or Peru, would be good for the city. Alderman Tom Payton said if the city doesn’t participate in the study it may lose any opportunity to have a stop in Peru.

Payton made the motion to approve the resolution and said it’s important Peru participates.

“I believe this is something well worth exploring having the rail connected from here to Chicago,” Payton said.

City Engineer Eric Carls said he will serve as the representative in the matter, will attend meetings and webinars and keep the council updated on all developments.

“I think this is a good thing for us to participate in,” Carls said.