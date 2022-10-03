IVCC College Democrats announce gift card winners

Illinois Valley Community College’s College Democrats held a drawing for six gasoline gift cards on Spirit Day, Sept. 14. Winners were: Gabe Lucas, Taylor Kelly, Manuel Solano, Autumn Hand, Sabrina Hight and Marley Bodine.

The gift cards were donated by state Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa), Appellate Justice Mary Kay O’Brien and the La Salle County Democratic Central Committee. The College Democrats recognize students who entered the drawing, the people who donated the gift cards and La Salle County Democratic Party Chair Kathy Ford.

The College Democrats plan on-campus activities to increase student involvement in politics and government, participation in political activities, and support for local Democratic office holders and helpers. The group meets regularly at noon in room E201D. Meeting dates and other activities are posted and sent to members via email.

To be added on the email list, contact advisor Mike Phillips at mike_phillips@ivcc.edu