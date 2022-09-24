St. George Orthodox Church in Spring Valley to host Sept. 27 program on icons

St. George Orthodox Church in Spring Valley will hold a program on iconography and holy images at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the church, 211 E. Minnesota St.

Two pastors will explain how holy pictures, called icons, engage both spiritually and physically and can help guide toward wholeness with God. Among the speakers is the Rev. Father Jonathan Bannon, a Rockford pastor and artist and icon painter, who will discuss the process of creating icons from the standpoints of tradition, art and prayer.

Also speaking is the Rev. Father Mark Sahady, pastor at St. George, who will comment on the use of icons in prayer and reflection, with examples drawn from the historic icons that grace the church building.

For details visit the website at springvalleyorthodox.com or contact Sahady at 815-664-4540 or office@springvalleyorthodox.com. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5822049765