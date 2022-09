A La Salle man was charged with aggravated battery after police responded to an early-morning incident in which a machete and a knife were brandished Wednesday in the 100 block of Marquette Street.

Dante K. Griffin, 26, was charged at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday at his residence, La Salle police said. The victim in the case, police said, was treated for a laceration to the face at St. Margaret’s Health Peru.