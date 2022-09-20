La Salle brewpub construction to begin once CL receives bid

CL Enterprises is ready to move forward with construction on the Brewpub project at 801-805 First St. in downtown La Salle once the numbers from the bidder comes back, according to Alderman Jerry Reynolds, who gave a presentation at Monday’s council meeting.

Reynolds serves as a communication liaison between the City Council and CL, owners of the prospective Brewpub building. The renovation of the Maytag building in downtown La Salle is a $4.5 million, 13,000 square foot redevelopment project to turn the building into the Rocket Brewpub.

Reynolds met with CL President Nathan Watson on Monday and said CL is unable to begin construction or order materials without getting a bid back from a contractor. But once that happens, the company will move forward with the project.

Alderman Jim Bacidore expressed impatience with the project’s progress. He suggested the aldermen write down questions for CL so Reynolds can get them answered for the update at the next council meeting. Mayor Jeff Grove told the aldermen to have their questions to Reynolds by Friday.

Once CL gets a bid returned from the contractor, representatives plan to return to La Salle City Hall during a council meeting and give a presentation on future plans and other updates on the project to city officials.

The next update on the construction of the Brewpub project will be at the next council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at 745 Second St.