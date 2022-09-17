Peru Library to virtually host National Book Award Winner

Join Peru Library and Illinois Libraries Present at 7 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 12, for an evening with National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward.

Ward will be discussing her literary vision and personal experiences. She’s been hailed “the new Toni Morrison” and authored fiction, nonfiction and a memoir. Registration is required for home viewing at https://bit.ly/ILP_JesmynWard or watch at Peru Library without registration in the main library.

The Peru Library is located at 1409 11th St. Call 815-223-0229 or email eschaub@perulibrary.org with questions.