Author Kari Pohar, originally of Mendota, will be visiting Peru Public Library at 3 p.m Saturday, Sept. 17.

Attendees will learn about her inspiration, her writing process and what it’s like to be a budding new author while still juggling family and a full-time job. Registration is not required for this in-person-only event. The Peru Library is located at 1409 11th St.

Call 815-223-0229 or email eschaub@perulibrary.org with questions.