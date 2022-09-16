Introduction to court reporting careers will be hosted at Peru Public Library

Court reporting/captioning jobs are in high demand and a class will be conducted at the Peru Public Library introducing individuals to the career.

There is no fee to attend this class. It is scheduled 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the library, 1409 11th St. It will last about two to three hours.

Led by working court reporters, Ann Pellican and Kerri Borelli, in this First Steps class, attendees will hear what it takes to become a court reporter.

Court reporting is a highly-skilled, technological career that is conducted at many venues or remotely from home. Learn how you can train for this career and, within a couple of years, work among judges and lawyers or provide captions for the deaf or hard-of-hearing community.

Do you like to type/text or play a musical instrument? That finger dexterity will help advance training for this career. Do you like technology? Court reporters use state-of-the-art equipment to perform their job. The class will provide attendees with an opportunity to type on a steno machine.

To register, go to https://www.ilcrs.com//firststeps, or contact Ann or Kerri by email: pellican@sbcglobal.net or kerrib80@hotmail.com.

View a YouTube video about the profession in Illinois at https://youtu.be/iC2qFhvcYEc