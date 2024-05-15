OSF Saint Paul in Mendota names DAISY Award winner

As a partner in the international DAISY Award program that recognizes the clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota recently presented its DAISY Award to Denise Bickett, RN. Heather Bomstad, vice President, chief nursing officer is pictured with Bickett and Zackary VanKeulen, director of Emergency Services at OSF Saint Paul Medical Center (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

As a partner in the international DAISY Award program that recognizes the clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota recently presented its DAISY Award to Denise Bickett, RN.

Bickett, a registered nurse in the emergency department, has been with OSF HealthCare for 15 years. Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF Saint Paul and OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa and Peru, expressed gratitude for the daily contributions of compassionate RNs, noting that the DAISY Award is a significant way to acknowledge the dedication of individuals like Denise Bickett.

Bickett’s nomination came from a local ambulance EMT. The EMT described bringing in an elderly gentleman in poor physical condition due to neglect, requiring extensive care for multiple wounds.

“Denise Bickett, the nurse who met us at the door, was exceptionally kind and compassionate, as were the rest of the ED staff. Denise’s empathetic demeanor stood out. Bringing in such a challenging case is never easy for an ambulance crew, but Denise’s professional manner and attitude made it easier. She is a true professional and deserves recognition for her selfless and caring skills and attitude.”

The DAISY Award program can be found in more than 2,000 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members, and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower awards or to submit a nomination, visit: https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient/.