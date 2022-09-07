Spring Valley approves acquisition of former Video Vision for Community Center

Spring Valley’s plans to open a community center in the 100 block of East St. Paul Street took a step in the right direction Tuesday.

The city council voted 7-1 to acquire the former Video Vision building, located at 111-113 East St. Paul Street, just east of North Spalding Street.

Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson said the initial purchase ($75,000) wouldn’t have to be financed. The city is soliciting donations for the renovations.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Alderman Jennifer Diaz said.

“I agree,” said Alderman Dave Pellegrini, “it’s something we should look at doing.”

Alderman Greg Campbell cast the lone “no” vote, expressing concern with the building’s physical condition against the city’s limited liquidity.

The council stated that it will soon begin assembling a capital improvement plan. Alderman Deb Baltikauski said the council will put together a wish list of big projects to be accomplished in one year, three years and five years.

“So if you could start thinking about this,” Baltikauski told her peers on the council, “We’ll call a meeting to start putting a plan together.”

The council settled on 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 for the first of several such meetings.

In other matters, the council:

-Applauded Police Chief Adam Curran for myriad accomplishments

-Announced the “Santa’s on the Run” walk-run will be Nov. 26

-Agreed to close the 100 block of East St. Paul Street on Oct. 29 for the Fright Fest