St. Thomas More Church in Dalzell will host a chicken dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

Meals are $12 for adults and $6 for children 10 and younger and include baked or fried chicken, spaghetti, salad, bread and butter and dessert. Beverages include water, coffee, lemonade or iced tea.

Carryouts are available. A limited amount of ravioli/tortellini will be available for purchase and pre-orders will begin.