Spring Valley’s Prairieland Home Care receives patient satisfaction award

Prairieland Home Care, located in Spring Valley, has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a premier performer for achieving an overall patients satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year.

The annual award was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to patients.

The award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 2,500 home health providers.

“We are honored to be ranked in the top 5% in the nation,” said Prairieland Home Care CEO Robert Lesmann. “I know how hard our staff works everyday to achieve this honor.”

Prairieland Home Care is comprised of nurses, physical, occupational and speech therapists, CNAs and social workers.