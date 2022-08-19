Carus in La Salle to invest $20 million into manufacturing plant

Carus LLC announced a $20 million expansion Friday at its La Salle manufacturing plant facility.

State and local leaders visited the facility to hear the announcement and tour the plant to see the new construction project. Carus LLC is a family-owned manufacturer that provides products and services used globally for water treatment, wastewater, air purification and soil remediation.

Allen Gibbs, Carus LLC vice president of operations, said the project is driven by a commitment to quality, sustainability and customer service. He said the investment is a way to expand the facility to continue focusing on reducing waste and maximizing sustainability.

State Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa) said the investment will bring jobs to the region and help make it a better place to live and work.

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) also said the project will help the region.

“This investment not only contributes significant dollars to the city of La Salle and surrounding region, it has a multiplying effect because it gives others confidence to invest in our region and state,” Rezin said.

The plant will be modernized and will have a higher capacity for production. The construction work for the expansion is in progress and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Other local leaders were present during the announcement, including La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove, Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski, Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce President Bill Zens, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers Association Mark Denzler and CEO of the Chemical Industry Council of Illinois Mark Biel.

“Despite many political uncertainties and economic challenges, my family and I are pleased that this expansion is happening in La Salle,” said Inga Carus, chairwoman of Carus LLC. “It is another investment in the future of Carus, its employees, as well as in La Salle and Starved Rock Country. We would like to be a manufacturer in La Salle for another 100 years.”