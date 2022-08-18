5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Great weekend set for craft beer, car lovers

1 - Try some craft beer, cider and whiskey Saturday in Utica. The sixth annual Utica Craft Beer Festival is scheduled 2 to 5 p.m. downtown. All proceeds from the event go to the Utica Fire Protection District and the Waltham Elementary Education Foundation. A ticket provides entry into the tastings until the kegs run dry. Breweries, cideries and meaderies throughout Illinois will be participating. There will be a Beers and Ears sweet corn eating contest with $1,000 grand prize at 3 p.m. (registration 2 to 2:45 p.m.) at Country Kids, 426 Clark St. Contestants will have six minutes to eat as much corn as possible. There also will be a craft beer crawl from 6 to 10 p.m. Advanced tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite. Go to https://www.facebook.com/uticacraftbeerstreetfest for more information.

2 - Catch all kinds of cars on display this weekend in Ottawa. The Starved Rock Nationals Show at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Road, is open to classic cars, exotic, promod, imports, lowriders, lifted and lowered trucks, jeeps, SXS and custom golf carts. A parade will occur through downtown Ottawa at 9 p.m. Friday. A pre-party is set 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at Skydive Chicago. Judging is at 5 p.m. Saturday. Kickback will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by Clayton Mann of Nashville, Tennessee from 9 p.m. to midnight. There will be a food truck court as well on the grounds. Go to https://www.starvedrocknationals.online/ for more information on the event.

A bonus for car lovers: The Sublette Cruise ‘N Show is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the village’s downtown.

A frozen treat as Isak Grammer, 9, of Grand Ridge, watches during Grand Ridge Community Fest on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Med)

3 - Have some family fun this weekend in Grand Ridge. The Grand Ridge Community Festival features the Karen Ranger memorial tractor ride and show, with tractors on display along Burlington Avenue when they are not riding Saturday morning. There will be vendors and food 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The parade is scheduled at 1 p.m. Sunday with registration and lineup beginning at 11 a.m. There will be children’s activities beginning at 6 p.m. Friday in the park and then noon to 3 p.m. Saturday downtown. The Mackenzie O’Brien Band will provide entertainment 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Railroad Avenue stage. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/GrandRidgeFest

4 - Celebrate one of Peru’s most accomplished citizens Sunday with some violin music. Maud Powell’s 155th birthday concert is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Maud Powell Plaza in downtown Peru. Performances are scheduled by Fiddlerock, Maria Sabotta, Kathy Jagiella, students of Constance Deal, students of Kathy Jagiella and students of Kevin Kramer. The concert is free.

5 - Take in a beep baseball game Saturday in Streator. A beep baseball game against the Chicago Comets is scheduled at noon Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Northlawn baseball field, 202 E. First St.., enter from Bloomington Street. Beep baseball is a modified version of conventional baseball for blind and visually impaired athletes. It is played with specially adapted equipment that allows balls to beep and bases to buzz. Opponents of the Chicago Comets will be blindfolded when batting and fielding. Spectators should bring a lawn chair for seating.

