Auditions open Aug. 28-29 for IVCC fall theatre production ‘Mame!’

Auditions for “Mame!,” Illinois Valley Community College’s fall theatre production are at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug 29.

The theatre department’s first major musical since 2019′s record-breaking season of “Mamma Mia!” and “Elf–The Musical,” Mame! will be staged Nov. 10-20.

Those auditioning should prepare a song (up-tempo preferred), as well as a short cutting of a ballad, said director and choreographer Don Grant Zellmer. Choreography will be taught, and actors will read selected scenes from the script to audition.

Resumes of performing experience are appreciated but not expected. For questions, contact Zellmer at dongrantzellmer1@yahoo.com.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (creator of “Hello, Dolly,” “La Cage Aux Folles,” “The Grand Tour,” among many others), Mame! is one of Herman’s biggest hits, and starred Angela Lansbury when it opened on Broadway.

“We’re looking for a large cast of all ages,” said Zellmer. “Mame is a colorful character who is friends with an eclectic mix of all walks of life and lives her best life every single day.”

Community members, students, faculty and area performers are encouraged to audition as the musical features many mature performers in addition to younger actors and a large singing and dancing ensemble.

Zellmer is also searching for “Young Patrick,” a 10-year-old boy who sings and has many scenes.

The three principal women are Mame, her aging Broadway star best friend Vera Charles, and the mousy Agnes Gooch, who Mame and Vera transform. Men include Mame’s love interest, Beauregard, her college age nephew, Patrick, her banker, butler, all of which are singing parts. A handful of non-singing roles are also available.