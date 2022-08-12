Utica approves new tavern with gaming terminals

Utica is getting a new tavern — along with four to six new video gaming terminals.

Thursday, Dale Senica got the OK from the Utica Village Board to operate a bar with video gaming. His bar, Alley Cat’s, would be in the rear of 142 Mill St. — between Mill Street Market and Canal Port — accessible through the alley.

“I just want to bring back a neighborhood bar where a guy can come through the back alley and have a beer,” Senica had told the Planning Commission in July. “It’s going to look great when I get done.”

Thursday’s votes were decided 4-2, with Trustees Debbie Krizel and Mary Pawlak voting no, citing the prevalence of alcohol and gaming machines already in the village.

The board tabled a petition by Western Cattle Company Factory Outlet, which is moving from Peru to the former Mill street Market. Besides clothing and boots, the store would sell specialty foods and package goods — but no on-site consumption.

All of which seemed fine with trustees. The sticking point to Utica giving them a special use to sell alcohol was the display of puppies for off-site sale. Petitioner Robert Martens said the business is seeking clarification from the La Salle County Health Department; but trustees signaled they want answers before granting any petitions.

“I want to see something in writing (from the Health Department) that it’s OK to have animals where you’re selling food,” Trustee Jim Schrader said.

In other matters, the board: