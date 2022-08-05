‘Potential hack’ at Oglesby schools under investigation

Was an Oglesby grade school subject to a hack? The school district and Oglesby police confirmed Friday an investigation has been launched.

“There is an issue under investigation involving a potential hack through email, which may have resulted in unauthorized pay requests generated by a third party,” Oglesby Elementary Superintendent Michael Pillion said in a statement.

Pillion didn’t share any other information, citing an ongoing investigation.

Oglesby Police Chief Doug Hayse confirmed the investigation is pending. The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office said a report has not yet been tendered.