Cops 4 Cancer to host all-day summer event in Cedar Point featuring Austin Edwards

Cops 4 Cancer is hosting an all-day event Saturday, July 30, in Cedar Point, headlined by the America’s Got Talent runner up in 2020.

Entertainment is scheduled 1 to 11 p.m. at Cerri Memorial Park, with Country Roots taking the stage 1 to 3 p.m., Fueled by Whiskey 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Alika Arlynn Band 6 to 8 p.m. and Austin Edwards 8:30 to 11 p.m.

A free bus will run in a loop to and from Cedar Point, including Edge’s Tap, 1805 Fourth St. Peru; Bridgetender’s Pub, 1131 Center St. Peru; Riverfront Bar and Grill, 1525 Water St. Peru; Nick’s on 6, 328 Third St., La Salle; Lizzie’s Lounge, 135 W. Walnut St., Oglesby; and CortiLeno’s, 131 E. Walnut St., Oglesby. The bus service is donated by Johannes Bus Service.

Raffles will be drawn 7:45 p.m.; the 50/50 and tip board table at 8 p.m.

Tickets and apparel are available at Rudy’s Liquor, 285 Chartres St., La Salle.

Tickets are $15 donations that include the entertainment, food, water and soda. For more information, go to cops4cancer.com

Cops 4 Cancer mission is to help residents of the Illinois Valley who are stricken with cancer and suffering from the financial perils the disease creates.