IVCC Medical Assistant program featured on podcast

Illinois Valley Community College’s Medical Assistant program is featured in the latest college podcast at https://soundcloud.com/ivcceagles/medical-assistant-information-session.

In the podcast, MA program coordinator Katie Ritter is interviewed by Special Populations Transition Specialist Crystal Credi.

Medical assistants perform a combination of administrative and clinical tasks such as initial patient assessment, physical exams, medical histories, collection and processing of samples and patient prep, among other duties.

In the four-semester, 29.5 credit program students spend one day a week on campus and one day a week in Zoom classes.

Students who act now can still enroll in the program this fall. The MA fall application period has been extended to July 28 for classes beginning Aug. 15. For information, contact Ritter at 815-224-0274 Kaity_ritter@ivcc.edu. To inquire about fall admission, call Records at 815-224-0447.