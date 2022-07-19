New Peru firefighter joins department

The city of Peru swore-in Joe Ellena on Monday as its newest member of the Peru fire department.

Ellena is a fifth generation firefighter, following in the footsteps of prior family generations including his father and grandfather.

Fire Chief Jeff King said during the Peru City Council meeting Ellena grew up in the firehouse with dreams of becoming a firefighter. He began his career at the Standard fire department as a cadet at 14, which King said is young considering Peru doesn’t start a cadet program until 18.

Members of the Peru fire department pose with newly sworn in fire fighter Joe Ellena on Monday, July 18 (Olivia Doak)

Ellena came from the Standard fire department where he worked as a paid on-call firefighter. King said Ellena’s taken firefighter basic and EMT classes and became a fire service instructor through the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute.

King welcomed Ellena to the fire department and said the department is looking forward to working with him. Ellena began work on July 11.