Stage 212 announces cast for ‘Disney’s The Lion King Jr.’

Summer continues at Stage 212 in La Salle with the Children’s Theater production of “Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.” the hit musical by Tim Rice and Elton John.

“Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.” follows Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring coming-of-age tale.

Featured in “Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.” are Leah Dzik as Rafiki, Romeo Cabrera as Mufasa, Nina Leffler as Sarabi, Rhyan Westermen as Zazu, Vienna Fitzpatrick as Scar, Carter Dzik as Simba, Liliana Cabrera as Nala, Jackson Layhew as Banzai, Gabby Smith as Shenzi, Payton Wren as Ed, Lainey Johns as Timon, Landon Balestri as Pumbaa and Ruby Stash, Clara Vaske, Jadyn Leone, Mary Craven and Ci Ci Verucchi as the Lionesses. Featured in the Ensemble are Bryson Boudreau, Dylan Kofoid, Gabe Hedgepeth, Bradley Betz and Gus Maier.

Production staff includes director Ella Johns, producer Jessica Kreiser, music director Nora Maier, choreographer Maddie Stanbury, costumer Mary Mauck, director/choreographer mentor Reid Tomasson and music director mentor Kevin Alleman.

“Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11 and 12; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Tickets will be available to the general public for $10 each beginning July 25, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting http://www.stage212.org. Stage 212 will be following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for Phase 5.

Thanks to a generous donation, “Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.” is produced in partnership with Jaiden’s Tree of Hope Foundation. Funding is also provided in part by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

“Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.