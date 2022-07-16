Peru 10s win sub-state round robin, advance to Little League State Tournament

The Peru Minor League (10U) All-Stars punched their ticket to Little League’s Illinois State Tournament on Saturday, defeating their counterparts from Moline 15-0 in three innings and the Continental All-Stars in a 2-0 nailbiter at the sub-state tournament hosted by Sterling.
The top two teams in the three-team sub-state round robin advance to the upcoming Illinois State Tournament hosted by South Elgin Little League.
District 20 champion Peru crushed Moline from the start, scoring 11 runs in the first inning thanks in large part to patient at-bats leading to 11 bases on balls. Grady Mueller had a single and two RBIs, Alex Lamps, Brendon Suarez and Ramon Larios each had a hit and one RBI, and Andrew Hermosillo drew four walks and scored three runs.
Mueller pitched all three innings, working a no-hitter with six young men struck out.
Peru’s 10s scored one run in both the second and fourth innings for its 2-0 victory, a game won despite being out-hit 4-1 by the Continental All-Stars.
Mueller provided the lone hit for Peru and scored one of its two runs, with Suarez scoring the other. Nick Hermosillo (5 1/3 IP, 0 R, 8 K) pitched the win and Andrew Hermosillo (2/3 IP, 0 R, 0 K) came on for the save.