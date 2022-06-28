No personnel action by Oglesby library

The Oglesby Public Library board entered closed session Monday to discuss a still-unspecified personnel issue but adjourned three hours later with no action and only limited comment.

“The trustees of the Oglesby Public Library District continue to examine the facts and the circumstances surrounding matters raised with regard to certain of its current employees,” the board said in a press release issued before adjournment. “Such matters remain under review.

“As and when the trustees complete their review appropriate decisions will be made with regard to the matters.”

The board next meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.