June 24, 2022
Shaw Local
Pistol Shrimp’s winning streak ended with walkoff loss

By Kevin Chlum

(Courtesy)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp allowed three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to suffer a 6-5 walkoff loss to the Cape Catfish on Friday in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Shrimp.

The Shrimp led 5-3 entering the bottom of the ninth before a single, a double and a walk loaded the bases for the Catfish with one out.

Cam Careswell walked to bring in a run, and after a strikeout, Christopher Hall and Lane Crowden drew back-to-back walks to lift the Catfish to victory.

The Shrimp led 5-1 after five innings.

Hall graduate Chance Resetich launched a solo home run in the first, Jared Quandt delivered a bases clearing three-run triple in the fourth and Cole Luckey added an RBI single in the fifth.

Crowden helped the Catfish get back in the game with a two-run single in the seventh to make it 5-3.

Kevin Davis took the loss for the Shrimp, allowing one earned run on no hits with one strikeout and four walks in a third an inning.

Ty Weatherly was the starting pitcher and got a no-decision. He gave up one earned run on seven hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

The Shrimp (14-8) play at the O’Fallon Hoots (14-9) at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.