Pistol Shrimp’s winning streak ended with walkoff loss

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp allowed three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to suffer a 6-5 walkoff loss to the Cape Catfish on Friday in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Shrimp.

The Shrimp led 5-3 entering the bottom of the ninth before a single, a double and a walk loaded the bases for the Catfish with one out.

Cam Careswell walked to bring in a run, and after a strikeout, Christopher Hall and Lane Crowden drew back-to-back walks to lift the Catfish to victory.

The Shrimp led 5-1 after five innings.

Hall graduate Chance Resetich launched a solo home run in the first, Jared Quandt delivered a bases clearing three-run triple in the fourth and Cole Luckey added an RBI single in the fifth.

Crowden helped the Catfish get back in the game with a two-run single in the seventh to make it 5-3.

Kevin Davis took the loss for the Shrimp, allowing one earned run on no hits with one strikeout and four walks in a third an inning.

Ty Weatherly was the starting pitcher and got a no-decision. He gave up one earned run on seven hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

The Shrimp (14-8) play at the O’Fallon Hoots (14-9) at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.