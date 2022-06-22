Peru council approves activities for Taste of the Illinois Valley

The Peru City Council approved the purchase of extreme air, rock wall, obstacle course, bounce house, two slides, zipline and a bungee run at a cost of $29,045 for the Taste of the Illinois Valley scheduled Aug. 4-6 at Centennial Park.

The city budgeted $25,000 for these activities and plans to use an expected $20,000 — which it received last year — from sponsors to cover the costs and make entry for children free. If anyone is interested in becoming a sponsor, reach out to Peru City Hall at 815-223-0061.

The council discussed a donation to Ax church as a gesture of appreciation for all the work volunteers performed helping the city during Hope Week. Mayor Ken Kolowski said they’ve done a great service to the city and suggested donating $1,000 to $1,500 back to the church. A firm amount wasn’t decided on. The council also suggested doing a cookout to show its appreciation.

The budget for the Peru municipal band also was discussed. The band is required to put on three concerts for the city: Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Pearl Harbor. However, Kolowski said the band is scheduled for 10 or more events this year. The budget was discussed to be between $8,000 and $8,500.

Additionally, Alderman Bob Tieman passed along a request from a member of the public the council start streaming online the committee meetings. The council agreed and now anyone can watch the committee meetings along with the regular council meetings on the city’s Facebook page. Kolowski also wanted to remind the public they are welcome to come to any meeting in person at Peru City Hall, 1901 Fourth St.

The City Council also discussed creating an ordinance requiring lock boxes for certain businesses. A lock box is a box located outside a building with a key to the business in case of a fire. The key to the box will be in each fire engine and Fire Chief Jeff King will have one.

The purpose of a lock box is to allow fire fighters quick entry into a building in the event of a fire. King said the fire department recently received a call to Menards at 2 a.m. and waited an hour for a key to get in. Lock boxes would prevent this from happening.

A lock box would only be required of large commercial buildings, like Menards, that have a fire alarm system that directly notifies the fire department of a fire.

The council also approved the purchase of a 2014 Ford F250 pickup truck from Autoland Outlet, Inc. for $39,233. This will be a utilities truck and is a budgeted item.