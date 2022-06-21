June 21, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

East-end parking lot coming to Oglesby? Council moves forward with designs

Plan could add 16 parking spaces

By Tom Collins

You wanted a parking lot in Oglesby's east end? Here's the proposal, though the mayor didn't like it. Dom Rivara voted against it because motorists would exit into the alley running parallel to East Walnut Street (Photo provided by Oglesby)

Oglesby residents who have been clamoring for a parking lot on East Walnut Street might get their wish.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council directed the engineering firm Chamlin & Associates to draw up plans and provide cost estimates for an east-end city parking lot at East Walnut and Spring streets.

The vote was 4-1, with Mayor Dom Rivara voting no, citing what he felt was a design flaw. Motorists would enter the proposed 16-space lot from Walnut Street and exit out the alley that runs parallel to Walnut.

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea to run an exit out into the alley,” Rivara said.

In other matters, the council:

  • Authorized financing a new $230,000 ambulance (rate: 3.98%) through Illini State Bank
  • Approved Starved Rock Runners’ request to hold the annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 24
  • Donated $600 to the annual Cruisin’ Against Cancer event Sept. 17 at the Rootbeer Stand