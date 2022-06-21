East-end parking lot coming to Oglesby? Council moves forward with designs

Oglesby residents who have been clamoring for a parking lot on East Walnut Street might get their wish.
Monday, the Oglesby City Council directed the engineering firm Chamlin & Associates to draw up plans and provide cost estimates for an east-end city parking lot at East Walnut and Spring streets.
The vote was 4-1, with Mayor Dom Rivara voting no, citing what he felt was a design flaw. Motorists would enter the proposed 16-space lot from Walnut Street and exit out the alley that runs parallel to Walnut.
“I just don’t think it’s a good idea to run an exit out into the alley,” Rivara said.
In other matters, the council:
- Authorized financing a new $230,000 ambulance (rate: 3.98%) through Illini State Bank
- Approved Starved Rock Runners’ request to hold the annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 24
- Donated $600 to the annual Cruisin’ Against Cancer event Sept. 17 at the Rootbeer Stand