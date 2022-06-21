East-end parking lot coming to Oglesby? Council moves forward with designs

Oglesby residents who have been clamoring for a parking lot on East Walnut Street might get their wish.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council directed the engineering firm Chamlin & Associates to draw up plans and provide cost estimates for an east-end city parking lot at East Walnut and Spring streets.

The vote was 4-1, with Mayor Dom Rivara voting no, citing what he felt was a design flaw. Motorists would enter the proposed 16-space lot from Walnut Street and exit out the alley that runs parallel to Walnut.

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea to run an exit out into the alley,” Rivara said.

In other matters, the council: