Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp snap 2-game skid with 1-run victory

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Saturday rallied for two runs in the top of the eighth inning to snap a two-game skid, besting the host Lafayette Aviators 2-1.

Illinois Valley (9-7) did all of their damage with two outs in the decisive eighth, trailing 1-0 until clean-up hitter Tucker Boughie singled, Ivan Witt tagged an RBI double down the left-field line, and Dio Cornet drove home Witt with the winning run on a single to left.

Witt and Ottawa High School graduate Evan Evola both doubled in the game for the Pistol Shrimp, with Bougie and Evola the team’s two players with two hits. Daniel Vogt (3 IP, 0 R, 5 K) earned the win in relief of starter Boughie (6 IP, 1 ER, 3 K).

The Aviators (9-7) had taken the lead in the sixth, scoring the game’s first run.

After a 2:05 p.m. home game Sunday versus the Normal CornBelters, the Pistol Shrimp will conclude a brief three-game homestand with a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader against the Aviators.