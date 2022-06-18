Pistol Shrimp’s 5-game win streak halted by pair of losses

PERU — After winning five straight, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp hit a couple of potholes Thursday and Friday, suffering back-to-back home losses at Schweickert Stadium in Peru in Prospect League play.

Friday night the Pistol Shrimp trailed from the top of the first inning on in an eventual 10-3 loss to Terra Haute’s REX Baseball club, which was led by a four-RBI performance from Parks Bouck and two home runs off the bat of Arturo Disla.

Ty Weatherly (4 IP, 3 ER, 7 K) was dealt the pitching loss for the Pistol Shrimp before being relieved by Harrison Bodendorf (3 IP, 3 ER, 6 K) and Nick Laxner (2 IP, 4 ER, 1 K).

The home team’s offense scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Jack Johnston and Bobby Cavin each singled, doubled and drove home one Illinois Valley run, while Hall High School graduate Chance Resetich singled and hit a solo homer.

On Thursday, the Pistol Shrimp were edged 6-5 by the visiting Normal CornBelters, with a five-run CornBelters third inning the key frame. Zach Lane and Logan Delgado each provided two singles and one RBI, while Luke Adams was 3 for 4 with a run batted in for Illinois Valley.

Jason Shanner (3 1/3 IP, 5 ER, 5 K) started and suffered the pitching loss in a game that also saw Ottawa High graduate Jared Herzog (1 IP, 0 R, 3 K) take the mound and strike out the side in the seventh.

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp — now 8-7 on the season — hit the road to face the Lafayette Aviators on Saturday evening, then return to Peru for a three-game home stand starting Sunday at 2:05 p.m. versus the Normal CornBelters and continuing with a 4:30 p.m. twin bill Monday against the Aviators.