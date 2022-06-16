Pistol Shrimp stay hot with 5th straight win

Chance Reetich and Luke Adams each homered in a five-run third inning that sent the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on their way to a 9-1 victory over the Burlington Bees on Wednesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The win extended the Shrimp’s winning streak to five games, the second-longest current streak in the Prospect League behind the Chillicothe Paints’ seven-game streak.

The Shrimp (8-5) are 7-3 in their past 10 games and are tied with the Lafayette Aviators atop the Wabash River Division.

The Bees led 1-0 when Alton Gyselman drew a walk to start the Shrimp half of the third.

Parker reached on a fielder’s choice before Resetich, a Hall graduate, launched a two-run shot to center field.

Justin Rios singled, and after a strikeout, Tucker Bougie singled to put two on with two outs.

Adams then blasted a three-run homer to left to put the Shrimp up 5-1.

Bobby Cavin hit an RBI single in the fifth, and the Shrimp tacked on three insurance runs in the eighth on a fielder’s choice by Jared Quandt and RBI singles by Kody Watanabe and Adams.

Adams finished 4 for 5 with four RBIs and a run, while Bougie was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored.

Noah Schultz started for the Shrimp and earned a no-decision, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out six batters and walking two.

Kevin Davis earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief, holding the Bees hitless with four strikeouts and two walks.

Teague Conrad threw two innings, allowing one hit with one strikeout and two walks, while Daniel Vogt tossed the final three innings, giving up one hit while striking out five and walking three.

The Shrimp continue the homestand against the Normal CornBelters (8-5) at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.