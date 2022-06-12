Oglesby Elks Lodge names Teens of the Year

The Oglesby Elks Lodge named Benjamin Koyak and Deborah Daluga as the club’s 2022 Teens of the Year. Koyak, who attended St. Bede Academy in Peru during the 2021-22 school year, is the son of Jay Koyak and Phil and Jennifer Lattin. Daluga, who also attended St. Bede Academy, is the daughter of Thomas and Patricia Daluga.

Monthly winners throughout the school year were:

September: Joseph Twardowski Jr., Putnam County High School; Reese McDonald, Hall High School

October: Eli Postula, Putnam County High School; Jack Scheri, La Salle-Peru High School; Deborah Daluga, St. Bede Academy

November: Matthew Beard, La Salle-Peru High School; Erin Gray, St. Bede Academy

December: Benjamin Koyak, St. Bede Academy; Kierra Wozniak, Hall High School

January: Rylan Heersink, St. Bede Academy; Brady Mudge, St. Bede Academy

February: Maggie Filippini, Hall High School