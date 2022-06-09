Peru approves renovations for Pistol Shrimp stadium

The stadium home to the Pistol Shrimp was approved by the Peru City Council for a major renovation after a successful two years in operation.

The renovation will take place in a phased approach. City Engineer Eric Carls said the first phase was completed last year and included updates to the dugouts, grass and infield. The next phase for Schweickert Stadium will begin this August and include a new press box and a new grandstand with about 575 stadium seats. The project is expected to be finished by March of 2023.

Carls said future phases may include expansion, reconfiguring the outfield fence, a new scoreboard and new lights. However, the City Council has not approved any future phases at this time.

Carls said the project is important to increasing the entertainment value of the city of Peru. Carls said the update is an important investment in the community and will increase people’s overall well-being.

The sun sets during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's home opener against Rex Baseball on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Veterans Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he is happy with the recent turnout at the Pistol Shrimp games and how people seem to appreciate the relatively new stadium.

“It’s amazing how people in the Illinois Valley have embraced this amenity,” Kolowski said. “It’s great to see the kids have somewhere to go and something to do.”

The Schweickert stadium project is categorized as a “quality of life” project by the city. Other projects that fall under this category include the new splash pad and ice rink in Peru. According to Carls, the goal of quality of life projects is to add attractions to the community and promote activities for Peru’s residents.

The project is made possible by the $1 million donation made last year by the Schweickert family. Half of that donation is set aside to be invested in the Schweickert stadium.

While supply chain issues and inflation have made the project more expensive and difficult than originally anticipated, Kolowski said he is still hopeful everything will be finished according to schedule.

Carls said the topic of if there will be a new admission fee will need to be decided by the City Council and mayor once the renovations are completed. Kolowski said his goal is admission for the Pistol Shrimp games will remain free to the public.



